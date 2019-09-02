YORI, Melva Beatriz:
Born February 1, 1931, in Mendoza, Argentina, died in Wellington, August 29, 2019. Dearly loved mother to Alejandro and Maria, Daniel, Maritza and Marcus, Roger and Alejandra. Yaya to her
13 grandchildren Antonio, Gaspar y Amanda (Chile), Sophia, Isabel and Christopher, Nayeli, Rubén, Luca and Santiago (NZ), and Thomas, Victoria and Nico (Aust). A private service was held on Saturday, August 31. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Blood and Cancer Centre, Wellington Hospital, would be appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 2, 2019