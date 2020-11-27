WIDDOWSON,
Melva Margaret Cecilia
(formerly Ryan) (nee Coker):
Aged 93, on Wednesday 25th November 2020 passed peacefully surrounded by family. Loving respected mother and mother-in-law of Kevin & Val Ryan, Graham & late Robin Ryan, Sue & Bernie Higgins, Michael & Lynn Ryan, Trisha & Trevor Harvey, Jennifer & Martin McMillian. Nanna to 19 and Great-Nanny to 28. Stepmother to Jane & Peter Hill, & Andrew Widdowson. The family wishes to thank Metlifecare for all their love and care over the years with Melva. In lieu of flowers a donation to Caritas would be appreciated, and may be made by following the link https://caritas.org.nz/donate or left in the Cathedral foyer. Messages to the family c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. Rosary will be recited at Our Lady Lourdes Church, 96 Shamrock Street, Palmerston North, on Sunday 29th November at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Melva at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 197 Broadway Avenue, Palmerston North, on Monday 30th November at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North.
