SUTHERLAND, Melva Mary
Julie Veronica (Millie):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 21st December 2019 on her 79th birthday, after a brave battle with cancer. Millie was the devoted and treasured wife of Tony. She was the beloved mother of Lorinda, Maureen, Maritza and mother-in-law of Kane. Millie was the cherished Nan to Jordan, Kelsi, Shiloh, Nui, Soraya, Travahn, Tanyhn, Cayden, Cullen, Hayley, Paul, and Hayden.
Her steadfastness, humour and guidance has been treasured by us all.
Many thanks to the staff at Hutt Hospital and Rehab, Bupa Fergusson and Te Omanga Hospice. Donations to Te Omanga Hospice, PO Box 30814 would be appreciated. Her request for a private cremation and celebration of her life has been honoured.

Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 28, 2019
