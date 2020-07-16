BADCOCK, Melva Ivy:
Passed away at home on 14 July 2020, aged 86. Much loved wife of the late George. Dearly loved Mum of Rosalie and Lyndon, Jeffrey (dec), Stephen and Sue, Michael and Liz, Paul and Dawn. Treasured Nana of Natasha, Emma, Aleisha, Alex, Liam and Jackie. Awesome Great-Nana of Oscar, Ella, Seth, Tayla, George. In lieu of flowers, donations to Starship Hospital, Private Bag 92024, Auckland 1142. Messages to the family may be posted c/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842. A funeral mass for Melva will be held at St Patrick's Church, 375 Queen Street, Masterton, on Saturday 18 July, at 1.00pm, followed by burial at Riverside Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on July 16, 2020