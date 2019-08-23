UATUKU, Melissa Jane:
On Wednesday, 21st August 2019, aged 46 years. Passed away peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by her loving whanau. Melissa is survived by her mum Cheryl, dad Claude, sisters Claudette, Charlene, Juleyn, Melanie, brothers John, Claude, Neville and Karaana. Thank you to the good people at Te Omanga Hospice, Ward 5 North and the Blood and Cancer Ward at Wellington Hospital, Anne O'Donnell and her nurses, and not forgetting the lovely ladies at Unichem, Main St, Upper Hutt. The Service for Melissa will be held at Orongomai Marae on Monday, 26th August 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial at The Akatarawa Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019