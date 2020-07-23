REID, Melissa Anne:
Of Otaihanga. Suddenly at home on Wednesday 22 July 2020. Aged 44 years. Special darling daughter of Anne & Colin (Dada), and loved daughter of Grant. Loving sister of Penelope & Dave, and loving Aunty to Holle. Special grandaughter to Joan & George (dec) Stonham, and Joan & Len (dec) Reid. A loving niece and cousin to all her family. A celebration of Melissa's life will be held at the Funeral home Chapel, 9–11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 11.00am, on Saturday 25 July 2020, to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on July 23, 2020