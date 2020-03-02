Melda GIBSON

Guest Book
  • "Melda, you were a special person, so supportive and kind...."
    - Horowhenua Art Society
  • "Dearest Melda thank you for all the help knowledge and..."
    - Melanie Davies
  • "Melda you are one of the kindest most genuine people ever..."
    - Gena
  • "So sorry to hear of Melda's passing. Kind regards Jill..."
    - Jill Hammond
  • "Melda what a delight to all you were, kindness personified..."
    - Carol and Steve Kupa
Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:30 p.m.
St Paul's Anglican Church
Kapiti Road and Langdale Avenue
Paraparaumu
Death Notice

GIBSON, Melda Nona:
Of Levin, formerly of Otaihanga. Peacefully at Arohanui Hospice on Saturday 29 February 2020. Aged 73 years. Loved sister of Jeanette. Cousin of Mariee, Naumai, John, Valerie and all of their families. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Arohanui Hospice
(www.arohanuihospice.org.nz) would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Melda's life will be held at St Paul's Anglican Church, cnr Kapiti Road and Langdale Avenue, Paraparaumu, on Wednesday 4 March 2020 at 2.30pm, to be followed by private cremation.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 2, 2020
