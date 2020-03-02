GIBSON, Melda Nona:
Of Levin, formerly of Otaihanga. Peacefully at Arohanui Hospice on Saturday 29 February 2020. Aged 73 years. Loved sister of Jeanette. Cousin of Mariee, Naumai, John, Valerie and all of their families. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Arohanui Hospice
(www.arohanuihospice.org.nz) would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Melda's life will be held at St Paul's Anglican Church, cnr Kapiti Road and Langdale Avenue, Paraparaumu, on Wednesday 4 March 2020 at 2.30pm, to be followed by private cremation.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 2, 2020