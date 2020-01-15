HALL, Melanie Jayne
(nee Johnston):
Peacefully at home on Monday, January 13, 2020; aged 50 years. Loved and adored wife of Andrew, dearly loved and loving daughter of Wendy and Gerald Johnston (Mosgiel), favourite sister and sister-in-law of Mandy and Paul Curline, Richmond and Jenny Johnston, loving Aunty Missy of Tayla, Jess, Oscar, and Nua, very much loved by all of her family and friends. A special thanks to the Dunedin Dialysis Unit and their community nurses. A celebration of Melanie's life will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin at 12.30pm on Friday, January 17, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Dunedin Dialysis Unit for the benefit of patients would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 25 Kennedy Road, Fairfield, Dunedin 9018, or on Melanie's page at www.tributes.co.nz
