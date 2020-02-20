GRIFFIN, Melanie (Mel):
Of Palmerston North, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loving family on Monday 17 February 2020. Adored partner of Ian Gibson for 27 special years. Dearly loved Mama of Alexandra and James. Much loved daughter of Howard and Penny, and special sister of Jesse and Taylor. Loved daughter-in-law of Isobel. A lover of children's books.
After ever happily
Messages to Mel's family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. In accordance with Mel's wishes, a private family service has been held.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 20, 2020