CORNELIUS, Melanie Susan
(nee Fitzharris):
Passed peacefully on 26th September 2020. Aged 45 years. Loved wife of Ben. Loved mother of Holly, Ethan and the late Gemma. Loved daughter of Michael and Sheran, and sister of Paul. Mel will be greatly missed by all her friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Woburn Masonic Home and can be left at the service. A service to celebrate Mel's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, 1 Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Thursday 1st October at 10.30am.

