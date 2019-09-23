Meilene POU

Guest Book
  • "Maurice, My thoughts are with you and your whanau at this..."
Death Notice

POU, Meilene
(Wehipeihana / Chan):
Passed peacefully at Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North on Saturday September 21 2019. Aged 75 years. Dearly cherished wife of Wally and the late Jackie. Loved mother of Maurice and Robyn, and Nani Mei to Maia and Alex. Dearly loved by her extended whanau and special friends. Meilene will lie at Tukorehe Marae, Kuku, State Highway 1 until her service at the marae at 11.00am on Tuesday September 24 2019 followed by private cremation.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.