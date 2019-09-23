POU, Meilene
(Wehipeihana / Chan):
Passed peacefully at Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North on Saturday September 21 2019. Aged 75 years. Dearly cherished wife of Wally and the late Jackie. Loved mother of Maurice and Robyn, and Nani Mei to Maia and Alex. Dearly loved by her extended whanau and special friends. Meilene will lie at Tukorehe Marae, Kuku, State Highway 1 until her service at the marae at 11.00am on Tuesday September 24 2019 followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 23, 2019