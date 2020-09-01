WRAIGHT, Megan:



Megan Wraight, internationally acclaimed and celebrated landscape architect who has had considerable influence on the design of public and private spaces, has died of cancer aged 58. Megan's connection to the land and her ability to celebrate culture, history, art and nature was expressed in a wide variety of large-scale urban projects throughout New Zealand and overseas. In 2006, she received the International Federation of Landscape Architect award, one of the industry's highest international honours, and in 2013 she was the first landscape architect to receive the Arts Foundation of New Zealand Laureate Award. She is survived by her husband Paul and daughter Wawe, and her siblings Tim, John, Brenda and Erena Wraight.



