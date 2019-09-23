RUSBATCH, Megan Joy:
Megan, aged 52 years, passed away on the 20th September 2019 at Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington, surrounded by her family. Much loved Mum and inspiration to Stella, Ava and Angus, and dearly loved wife to Mike. Daughter to Beverly and the late Murray Sanders. Sister to John and Margaret, and daughter-in-law to Steve and Jan Rusbatch.
Megan had a life well lived of adventures and optimism.
She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
A private family cremation service has been held and a celebration of Megan's life will take place. Special thanks to the staff from MPH who helped look after Megan in her final days. Donations in lieu of flowers to MPH please.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 23, 2019