BOSWELL-HORE,
Megan Arabel (Mooshu):
Passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019, with loving family by her side, after a long battle, aged 19 years. Treasured daughter of Marilyn and Richard, sister and soul mate of Amy, and incredibly loved by her guardian angel Marg.
"Go on and know
you'll be loved."
Special thanks to the staff of the Child Haematology Oncology Centre, and Nurse Maude Hospice for their exceptional love and care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Megan Boswell-Hore, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Meg, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Megs "FUN"eral will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Monday, October 14, at 2.00pm. Private cremation to follow. At Meg's request, please dress brightly and cheerfully.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 9, 2019