Meegan slipped away peacefully in Brisbane on 13th August 2020 after a long and so very hard fought battle with breast cancer, aged 50. Meegan was a loving wife to Simon Lunn and devoted mum to Coop and Harry, and adored Meegie Jane to her parents Joe and Barb, and siblings Jodi, Shelley and Perry. Eternally positive and with a wicked sense of humour, she leaves behind an irreplaceable gap for her family and friends. Meegan's funeral service will be held in Brisbane, but will be at a later date, in her words "have a gathering to have a big old feast with dodgy stories and to roar with laughter and remember her." No flowers please, but if you wish please donate in her memory to the SPCA or the Cancer Society.

