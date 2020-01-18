MONK, May Jackson:
On 13 January 2020, aged 89. Wife of the late Thomas. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lesley and the late Bryan, Deborah and Wayne. Loved Gran of Thomas and Kirsteen, Charles and Jo, Steven and Ang, Craig and Shannon, Jared and Gareth, Nicholas and Julz. Loved great-gran of Alexander, Michael, Owen, Robert, Jessica, Taylor, Hunter and Nevaeh. The family wish to thank the staff from Kenepuru Hospital for their care of May during this time. Messages to 'the Monk family' may be posted c/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu 5254. In accordance with May's specific instructions, a fitting private sendoff has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 18, 2020