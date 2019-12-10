JAMIESON, May (Mavis):

Recently of Olive Tree Village, Palmerston North. Passed away at the Palmerston Manor, peacefully in her 100th year. Most loving wife of the late Jack, Dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Peter, Kaye and Warren Satherley (Palmerston North), Roy (Australia), Val and Kelvin Hirst (Foxton Beach), Lyn Johnstone and George (Himatangi Beach), and Judy and Dave Brain (Wollongong, Australia). Cherished Nana of her 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

"Forever in our Hearts"

Friends are invited to attend a celebration of May's life at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 13th December 2019, at 1.00pm. All messages to the Jamieson Family c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Parkinson's Society Manawatu, PO Box 5449, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated, or can be left in the Chapel Foyer.





