HOGAN, May (nee Binns):
On August 24, 2020 peacefully at Stokeswood Rest Home, Stokes Valley, after a short stay; aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Patrick. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gary and the late Cheryl, Mervyn and Lorraine. Loved Grandma of Justine and Daniel, Renee and Daniel. Loved great-Grandma of Amelia, Evie and Finn. Thanks to the staff at Stokeswood Rest Home for their loving care shown to May and family. At May's request, a private service has been held. All messages to the "Hogan family" c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 29, 2020