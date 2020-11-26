TRUMAN,
Maxwell James Joseph (Max):
Of Titahi Bay. On Tuesday 24 November 2020, peacefully at Longview Home, Tawa. Much loved brother of Valarie, Karen, and Paul, and brother-in-law of Graeme (dec), Jim, and Lynley. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews.
Rest in Peace
A funeral service for Max will be held at St Pius X Catholic Church, Te Pene Avenue, Titahi Bay, Porirua, on Friday 27 November, commencing at 11.00am. Thereafter a private cremation. All messages to "The Family of Max Truman" c/- PO Box 50347, Porirua 5240.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 26, 2020