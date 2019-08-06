LEES, Maxwell Hugh

Of Paraparaumu, formerly of Warkworth. Passed peacefully at Kenakena Rest Home, supported by his family on Saturday the 3rd of August, 2019. Aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of Trish in a 68 year union. His one true love. Loved father and father-in law of Robin and Logan, Michael and Kath, Prue and John, Chris and Robbie. Proud grandfather of his 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Loved and respected by his whole family. Heartfelt thanks to his carers at the Kenakena Rest Home for their assistance in his final months. A service to farewell Bill will be held for friends and extended family at the Otaihanga Boating Club on Friday 9 August 2019 at 2.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to "The Lees Family" PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.

