NEWICK, Maxine Dale:
30.11.1944 - 15.8.2019
Passed away peacefully at Te Whanau Rest Home, Levin. Loved wife of the late Tony and formerly the late Bill Bicknell. Loved daughter of George and Elsie Mann (both deceased). Loved sister of Bill and Lynne. Loving Mothership of Donah, Geoff, Ange, Tony, Rik, and Julie. Special thanks to the staff of Te Whanau for their care and support of our Mum. In accordance with Mum's wishes a private cremation has taken place.
Anderson Funeral Services
FDANZ Foxton
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 24, 2019