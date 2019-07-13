Maxine GUNDERSEN

Guest Book
  • "So sorry for your loss. Maxine was an awesome lady, would..."
    - Stef Fuller
Service Information
Tararua Funeral Services Ltd
51 Denmark St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063747785
Death Notice

GUNDERSEN, Maxine Inga:
On Tuesday, 9th July 2019, peacefully in Palmerston North Hospital. Aged 75 years. Loved and cherished mother of Tracey, Craig (deceased) and Kelly. Mother-in-law to Jeff and much loved Nana of Jared, Samantha, Natasha, and Jessica. Loved sister of Robin, Faye (both deceased) and Colleen. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to Muscular Dystrophy NZ and these may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Maxine's life will be held at Knox Church, Swinburn Street, Dannevirke, on Thursday 18th July, at 1.30pm, followed by an interment at the Mangatera Lawn Cemetery.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on July 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.