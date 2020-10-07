Max WIGBOUT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Max WIGBOUT.
Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Death Notice

WIGBOUT, Max:
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Millvale Lodge, Lindale on Saturday, October 3, 2020 aged 82 years. Dearly beloved partner of Joan. Loved father of Laura (Petone), Roderick (London) and Caroline (Sydney). Treasured brother of the late Fritz and loved brother-in-law of Judy and John Waldvogel. The family would like to thank the staff at Millvale Lodge for their very dedicated and loving care of Max. As per Max's wishes a private funeral has been held. All messages to Joan, 3 Cardigan Way, Wilton, Wellington 6012 or [email protected]

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.