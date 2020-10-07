WIGBOUT, Max:
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Millvale Lodge, Lindale on Saturday, October 3, 2020 aged 82 years. Dearly beloved partner of Joan. Loved father of Laura (Petone), Roderick (London) and Caroline (Sydney). Treasured brother of the late Fritz and loved brother-in-law of Judy and John Waldvogel. The family would like to thank the staff at Millvale Lodge for their very dedicated and loving care of Max. As per Max's wishes a private funeral has been held. All messages to Joan, 3 Cardigan Way, Wilton, Wellington 6012 or [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 7, 2020