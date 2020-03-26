Max SELLWOOD

Peacefully on Tuesday 24 March 2020, Aged 80 years. Finally reunited with his beloved Olive (Precious). Loved Dad of Tom. Adored step-dad of Louise and Steve Parsons. Cherished Poppa of Sarah and Olivia, Max and Charlie, and Maggie and Leo. A special thanks to the staff at Glady's Mary Rest Home for all their care and support. In respect of Max's wishes a private cremation has been held. Due to current circumstances a memorial service will be held at a later date. Details to be advised. Messages to the Sellwood family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.

Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 26, 2020
