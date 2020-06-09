SISSONS, Mavis Lillian:
Peacefully on 6 June 2020, at Sprott Selwyn Village, surrounded by her family, aged 102. Beloved wife of the late Hal. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Linda Sissons, Ros and Bill Paterson. Loved grandma of Jeff and Jodie, Catriona, Matt and Jo, Megan and Jeff, Simon and Joanna, Emily, and great-grandma of Laila, Reuben, Louis, Luca, Alex, Owen, Tobin, Maya, Asher. Special thanks to the staff of Selwyn Sprott Village and Dr Richard Hornabrook for their amazing love, support and care of Mavis. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington City Mission would be appreciated and may be left at
www.wellingtoncitymission.org.nz Messages to the Sissons family may be left in Mavis's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Newtown 6242. A service to celebrate Mavis's life will be held at St Anne's Anglican Church, cnr Northland and Randwick Roads, Northland, Wellington, on Thursday 11 June 2020, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 9, 2020