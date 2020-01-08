HOWIE, Mavis Jean:
Peacefully on 2 January 2020, at Lower Hutt. In her 103rd year. Loved mother of Brenton and Yvonne. Grandmother of Andrew, Martyn, Fiona, Paul Raewyn. Great-grandmother of Madison, Amelia, James, Ashleigh, Isabella, William, Zac and Grace. In lieu of flowers donations for Ropata Lodge would be appreciated and can be posted to Ropata Lodge, 57 Ropata Cres, Boulcott, Lower Hutt 5010. Special thanks to Angela, Ropata Lodge and staff for the wonderfully caring nature they displayed in caring for Mavis. A memorial service for Mavis will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Cornwall Street and Knights Road, Lower Hutt, on Saturday 11 January, at 2.00pm. All messages to "the Howie family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 8, 2020