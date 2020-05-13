TITO-BARRETT,
Maurice Henry Taniwharau:
Passed away peacefully at Eldon Lodge, Paraparaumu, on Monday, 11 May 2020. Aged 80 years. Beloved son of the late Pikitia & Te Rangikauwea Koroheke Tito (Opunake). Whangai son of the late Henare Barrett (Parihaka). Much loved husband of Patricia (Rusty). Much loved father and father-in-law of Miria & John (Ireland), Rangi & Judy (Perth), Marina & Nigel (Paraparaumu), and Judy & Mick (NSW). Loved brother and brother-in-law to Nat & Kathy, Bill & Jane, Mary & John, Miria (dec) & Lyns, Paul (dec), and Vicky & Alan. Loved nephew to the late Jane Paul. Much loved and treasured Koko to all his mokos and great-mokos. Beloved friend of Brian & Shirley Simpson and whanau. Loved uncle to his nieces and nephews.
Haere Mate, Haere Mate, Haere Mate.
A private farewell for Maurice will take place this week. Messages to 12 Panorama Drive, Paraparauumu 5032, or emailed to
[email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on May 13, 2020