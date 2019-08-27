THORN,
Maurice Victor (Morry):
On 25 August 2019, peacefully in Lower Hutt. Dearly beloved husband of the late Nellie. Treasured father of Cilla, Judy, Clem, Phil, and father-in-law of Richard, Doug and Annette. Cherished granddad and great-granddad of his 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Loving brother of Heather & Ron Mair. Messages to the family can be left on Morry's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz or sent to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society of NZ - Wgtn, 52 Riddiford St, Newtown 6021 are appreciated and can be left at the service. A service to celebrate Morry's life will be held at the Discovery Elim Christian Centre, 148 Major Dr, Kelson, on Thursday 29 August 2019, at 10.30am, thereafter interment at Akatarawa Cemetery, all are welcome.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 27, 2019