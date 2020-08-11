SMITH, Maurice Patrick:
On 6 August 2020 peacefully at home, aged 73 years. Dearly loved brother of Anne. Loved and respected brother-in-law of Terry. Loved uncle of Terence and Mary, and great-uncle of Megan. In lieu of flowers, donations to CCS Disability Action Incorporated, Wellington - www.ccsdisability
action.org.nz/donate/ would be appreciated. Messages to "the Smith family" may be placed in Maurice's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie. Maurice's funeral service will be held at the Harbour City Crematorium Chapel, 56 Onepu Road, Kilbirnie, on Thursday 13 August 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020