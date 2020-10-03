Maurice SELIG

Guest Book
  • "Today is your birthday Dad HAPPY BIRTHDAY Every..."
    - Susan Neilsen
Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
Death Notice

SELIG,
Maurice Raymond (Ray):
Passed away peacefully at Sevenoaks Hospital on Sunday 13 September 2020. In his 94th year. Loved husband of June (deceased) and much loved and cherished husband of Gaelene. Loved father and father-in-law of David (deceased), Graham & Ann, and Susan & Grant. Loved Grandad of Jonathan, Jeremy, Roanna, Felicity, Anthony, and partners, and loved by his eight great-grandchildren. Ray's service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Wednesday 7 October 2020 at 1.00pm. Messages for "The Selig Family" may be sent c/o PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.

Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 3, 2020
