SELIG,
Maurice Raymond (Ray):
Passed away peacefully at Sevenoaks Hospital on Sunday 13 September 2020. In his 94th year. Loved husband of June (deceased) and much loved and cherished husband of Gaelene. Loved father and father-in-law of David (deceased), Graham & Ann, and Susan & Grant. Loved Grandad of Jonathan, Jeremy, Roanna, Felicity, Anthony, and partners, and loved by his eight great-grandchildren. Ray's service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Wednesday 7 October 2020 at 1.00pm. Messages for "The Selig Family" may be sent c/o PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 3, 2020