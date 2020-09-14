SELIG,
Maurice Raymond (Ray):
Passed away peacefully at Sevenoaks Hospital on Sunday 13 September 2020. In his 94th year. Much loved husband of Gaelene, and a loved father, granddad and great-granddad. In accordance with COVID quarantine restrictions, Ray's service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Wednesday 7 October 2020 at 1.00pm. Messages for "The Selig Family" may be sent c/o PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 14, 2020