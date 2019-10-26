MAYSTON, Maurice Colgan:
Passed away peacefully at the Hutt Hospital on 20 October 2019 aged 98 years.
NZ422304 Fl/Lt 485
Squadron Spitfire Pilot,
total service 3yrs 270 days. Awarded Legion d'Honneur, Frances highest military honour, for service on D-Day and the Normandy Landings.
Much loved husband of Pam, father of Tina, Richard and Debbie, grandfather of Belle and Rosie.
Maurice has flown
to the heights of Heaven
and touched the face of God,
and is reunited with
his beloved wife Pam.
A service will be held 1pm Wednesday 30th October 2019 at St Paul's Anglican Church, Waiwhetu. Ph 0225627575. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Royal Forest and Bird Society.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 26, 2019