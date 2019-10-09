KITNEY,
Maurice Leslie Patrick (Kit):
Passed away peacefully on 7 October 2019 at Wellington Hospital, surrounded by his family, at age 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Maureen, father and father-in-law of Paul and Paula, Cheryl and Roger, Lynette and Alan, Raelene and Richard. Grandfather to Chris and Cameron. A funeral service for Maurice will be held at the Tawa Union Church, Elena Place, Tawa, Wellington, on Friday 11 October at 11.00am. Many thanks to the staff at Churtonleigh Rest Home and Wellington Hospital for the kindness and care given to Maurice. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinsons NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the church. Messages 'For the Family of Maurice Kitney', may be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 9, 2019