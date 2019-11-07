HENDERSON,
Maurice Clifford (Maurie):
NZ4210002, Flight Sgt, RNZAF WWII. On 6 November 2019 peacefully at Wairarapa Hosptial, aged 95. Dearly loved husband of the late Dorothy (Doss). Much loved father and father-in-law of Neville and Kathy, Jude and Peter, Murray and Jude, Trisha and Bruce. Loved grandad to Jo, Beryn, and Feine; Hadley and Madeline; Larissa and his great-grandchildren. A donation in Maurie's memory to Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service to give thanks for Maurie's life will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Monday 11 November, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
