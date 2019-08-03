FAULKNOR,
Maurice Sydney (Maurie):
Of Raumati South. Suddenly on Wednesday 31 July 2019, aged 88 years. Much loved husband and best friend of Lucy. Dearly loved father of Sandra, Janine, Stephanie and Trevor. Cherished grandfather of Hannah and Ben Watts, and Alex and Jacob Orme. Respected father-in-law of Richard Watts and Mark Orme. Loved brother of Nola (dec), Fraser and their families. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated. A service to farewell Maurie will be held in the Kapiti Uniting Parish, 10 Weka Road, Raumati Beach, on Wednesday 7 August 2019, at 1.30pm, to be followed by private cremation. Messages to "The Faulknor Family" c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 3, 2019