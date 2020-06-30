ASTON,
Maurice Edward (Morry):
Died peacefully at Millvale House, Miramar, on Sunday 28th June 2020, aged 76. Dearly loved husband of the late Patricia. Loved father of Kelleigh and Anita, grandfather of Cara and Hayley. Special thanks to the staff at Millvale House for their care of Morry. In lieu of flowers, donations to IHC would be appreciated and may be made at www.ihc.org.nz Messages to 'the Aston family' may be left in Morry's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. A service to celebrate Morry's life will be held at The Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn Street and Onepu Road, Kilbirnie, Wellington, on Saturday 4th July 2020 at 11.00am, thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 30, 2020