WILLCOX, Maureen Anne
(Anne) (nee Congdon):
Peacefully at Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village, Stoke, Nelson, on Saturday 6 June 2020; aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John for over 50 years together. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Philip and Bridget (Napier), Dinah and Cleve Shearer (Richmond), Stephen and Kerry Ford (Sydney), Richard and Jacqui (Wellington). Nan Anne of Liam, Dylan and Maggie Shearer, Raquel and Jessye Willcox, and Sarah Nash. Great-Nan Anne of William and Isabella Nash. A big thank you to the wonderful staff of Ernest Rutherford who took great care of Anne over the last 2 years. Messages C/- Willcox Family, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson. Funeral Service details to follow.
Published in Dominion Post on June 8, 2020