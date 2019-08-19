THOMPSON, Maureen
Frances (nee Owens):
On Saturday 17th August 2019, peacefully at Cashmere Home, Johnsonville. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Deb & Derek, Steve & Sharon. Loved Gram of Hannah, Mitchell, Rebecca, Olivia, and Liam, and great-Gram of Ella & Anthony; Ella & Hunter; Carter & Ava. Special thanks to the staff and carers at Cashmere Home, Johnsonville, for their wonderful care of Maureen. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140, would be appreciated or may be left at her service. A service to celebrate Maureen's will be held at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Wednesday 21 August 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Waikanae Funeral Home Ltd
FDANZ Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 19, 2019