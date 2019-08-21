SHERWOOD,
Maureen June:
Passed away on Monday 19th August 2019, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of Harold for 64 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Toni, David and Helen, Jim and Jaks, and the late Karl. Adored Grandma, Great-Grandma and Great-Great-Grandma. A funeral service for Maureen will be held at Founders Lounge Chapel, 117 Rickit St, Taupo, on Thursday 22nd August at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Sherwood family, c/- PO Box 940, Taupo.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 21, 2019