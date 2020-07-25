Acknowledgement

SCOTT, Maureen:

Carmel and Stuart, Bernard and Fiona, Christine and Michael, Kate, Clare and Brian, and their families, wish to sincerely thank relatives, friends, work colleagues and neighbours for the personal messages of sympathy, cards and written messages, food, flowers, phone calls and tributes they received during their recent loss of Maureen, a much loved mother, mother-in-law, Grandma and Great-Grandma. Special thanks to doctors and staff of Lansdowne Park for their care; to Fr Eddie Condra, Sharon Penny and the St Mary's Music Group for the beautiful Mass; and all those who travelled to be with us at this time. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our sincere appreciation. We will miss Mum very much but we are comforted by many happy memories.



Published in Dominion Post on July 25, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers