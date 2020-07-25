SCOTT, Maureen:
Carmel and Stuart, Bernard and Fiona, Christine and Michael, Kate, Clare and Brian, and their families, wish to sincerely thank relatives, friends, work colleagues and neighbours for the personal messages of sympathy, cards and written messages, food, flowers, phone calls and tributes they received during their recent loss of Maureen, a much loved mother, mother-in-law, Grandma and Great-Grandma. Special thanks to doctors and staff of Lansdowne Park for their care; to Fr Eddie Condra, Sharon Penny and the St Mary's Music Group for the beautiful Mass; and all those who travelled to be with us at this time. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our sincere appreciation. We will miss Mum very much but we are comforted by many happy memories.
Published in Dominion Post on July 25, 2020