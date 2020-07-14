Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maureen SCOTT. View Sign Death Notice



Maureen (née Sherry):

Of Carterton. On 13 July 2020, peacefully at Lansdowne Park, in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Frank. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Carmel and Stuart Ferguson, Bernard and Fiona Scott, Christine and Michael Quirke, Kate Sullivan, and Clare and Brian Pitt. Loved Grandma of her 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Frances Casagrande, Philip and Margaret Sherry, the late Joseph, Leo, Patsy, Kathleen, and Thomas. A loved sister-in-law, Auntie and friend to many. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Rd, Carterton, on Friday 17 July 2020 at 10.30am, followed by interment at the Clareville Services Lawn Cemetery. Our sincere thanks to all those who cared for Maureen including doctors and staff of Palliser Home, Wairarapa Hospital and Lansdowne Park. Messages to the Scott family, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or can be left on Maureen's tribute page at







SCOTT,Maureen (née Sherry):Of Carterton. On 13 July 2020, peacefully at Lansdowne Park, in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Frank. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Carmel and Stuart Ferguson, Bernard and Fiona Scott, Christine and Michael Quirke, Kate Sullivan, and Clare and Brian Pitt. Loved Grandma of her 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Frances Casagrande, Philip and Margaret Sherry, the late Joseph, Leo, Patsy, Kathleen, and Thomas. A loved sister-in-law, Auntie and friend to many. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Rd, Carterton, on Friday 17 July 2020 at 10.30am, followed by interment at the Clareville Services Lawn Cemetery. Our sincere thanks to all those who cared for Maureen including doctors and staff of Palliser Home, Wairarapa Hospital and Lansdowne Park. Messages to the Scott family, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or can be left on Maureen's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz Published in Dominion Post on July 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers