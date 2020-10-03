PADDISON,
Maureen Mary (nee Beirne):
Passed away peacefully in Wanganui on 26 September 2020, in her 98th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Much loved and treasured mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Messages may be sent C/- Jan Ruby, 19/2 Caversham Rd, Springvale, Wanganui. Friends are welcome to attend a funeral for Maureen at the Holy Family Catholic Church, Tawhero Street, Wanganui, on Monday 12 October 2020, at 11.00am. Followed by interment in the Waverley Cemetery. The service will also be live-streamed at www.clevelandfunerals.co.nz.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 3, 2020