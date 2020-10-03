Maureen PADDISON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maureen PADDISON.
Service Information
Cleveland Funeral Home
179 Ingestre St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
063455522
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 12, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Holy Family Catholic Church
Tawhero Street
Wanganui,
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Waverley Cemetery
Death Notice

PADDISON,
Maureen Mary (nee Beirne):
Passed away peacefully in Wanganui on 26 September 2020, in her 98th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Much loved and treasured mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Messages may be sent C/- Jan Ruby, 19/2 Caversham Rd, Springvale, Wanganui. Friends are welcome to attend a funeral for Maureen at the Holy Family Catholic Church, Tawhero Street, Wanganui, on Monday 12 October 2020, at 11.00am. Followed by interment in the Waverley Cemetery. The service will also be live-streamed at www.clevelandfunerals.co.nz.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.