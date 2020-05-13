Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service Death Notice



Maureen Edna:

On 8 May 2020 peacefully at home after a courageous battle with illness. Beloved wife of Colin for 47 years. Adored Mum of Joanne and Steve (Palmerston North), and Kerry (Melbourne). Treasured Nana to Callum, Shantahlia, Matthew, Gemma and Logan. Cherished Great-Nana to Violet and Hazel. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law to Joy and Neil (dec), Kieran and Frank, Denise and John, John and Lyn, Vincent and Pat, Robert (dec), Shayne and Rose, Christine (dec), Vincent and Pamela, Neil (dec) and Janet, Helen and Steve (dec). Much loved aunty to all of her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance or Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated. Special thanks to the teams at the Wellington Renal Unit, Wellington Free Ambulance, Wellington and Hutt Hospital medical wards and Te Omanga Hospice. A private service will be held for Maureen on Thursday 14 May at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. All messages to "the Macdougall family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.







