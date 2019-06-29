GREEN, Maureen (Bobs):
On 23 June 2019, at Kenepuru Hospital. Beloved companion of the late Jan. Loved Aunty Bobs to Leslie and family (UK). Loved and cherished by all their mutual friends, her relations overseas and pets. A service for Maureen will be held in Lychgate Funeral Home chapel, cnr Willis and Aro Streets, Wellington, on Wednesday 3 June 2019 at 11.30am. Followed by private cremation. All messages to the "Green Family" C/- Lychgate, 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011.
