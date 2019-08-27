FAHEY, Maureen Ida Ruth
(nee Mahoney):
Passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019, at Charles Fleming, Waikanae, in the presence of family. Beloved wife of Peter and dearly loved mother, grandmother and friend. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Maureen's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Thursday 29th August, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Waikanae Cemetery.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 27, 2019