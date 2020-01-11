DE SILVA, Maureen June:
On January 5, 2020, peacefully at home in Masterton, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Shane & Lei, Sandra De Silva & Ron Root, Donna & Pete Robins (Brisbane), Barry & Caroline. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of many. All messages c/- PO Box 460, Masterton 5840, or can be left on Maureen's tribute page at www.heavenaddress.co.nz A service for Maureen will be held in Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel, 35-37 Lincoln Road, Masterton, on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 2.00pm, thereafter followed by private cremation.
To our beautiful mum, rest peacefully.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 11, 2020