CARPENTER,
Maureen (nee Castle):
Died peacefully at Malvina Major Retirement Village on 28 January 2020, aged 75 years. Loved wife of Murray, and mother and mother-in-law to Blair & Rachael, and Sarah Izhak (Melbourne). Cherished grandmother to Sam and Max. Sister and sister-in-law to the late Barry & Ngaire Castle (Wainuiomata), Pauline & Les Johnson (Lake Ferry), Lynette & Gary Saba (Masterton), the late Butch (Floris) and Trevor Nation (Masterton), Michael and the late Merrilee Castle (Carterton), Barbara & Neville Carpenter (Timaru), and the late Janice & Bill Kininmont (Christchurch). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New Zealand Heart Foundation and can be left at the service. A service for Maureen will be held in the Wilton Bowling Club, 122 Wilton Road, Wellington, on Monday 3 February at 11.00am. Messages to the Carpenter Family may be sent C/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020