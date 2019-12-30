

ALEXANDER,

Maureen (nee O'Connor):

17 November 1918, Timaru - 27 December 2019, Wanaka

Beloved daughter of Maurice John O'Connor and Ethel Squire, sister of Desmond (Italian campaign WW2), Mavis, Elaine, Claire, Gavin (Ngati Tuwharetoa), and Patricia. Beloved wife of Albert Karim Alexander. Beloved mother of Paul John (who lived but one day), Annette and Paul, mother-in-law of Dr Joseph Fliegner. Beloved grandmother of Sean Karim, Dominic, Reuben, Zoe, and Tamara, great-grandmother of Paris, Phoebe, and Joey. Devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother. Nurse. Who loved Italy. Who helped lost souls find their way, Citizens Advice, Dunedin. Who in her 80's took on the big end of town, helping the old and frail keep their homes, Angelsea Street pensioner flats, Auckland. She taught herself Italian, loved the Opera, and the music of Mozart. Irish patriot. Who lived according to her ideals. Devoted. Courageous. Memorial service in Wellington - January 2020, date and place to be advised. Messages to PO Box 387, Alexandra 9320.

Cared for by

Affinity Funerals

Central Otago

& Lakes District

FDANZ



