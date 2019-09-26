Maura BYRNE

Guest Book
  • "Maura , it was a pleasure knowing you and your lovely..."
    - Liz Schofield
  • "I have fond memories of working with Maura many years ago..."
    - Maureen Hooper
  • "I worked with Maura many years ago at Porirua Hospital and..."
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Death Notice

BYRNE, Maura Kathleen:
Maura died on 24 September 2019, after a short illness, at Bob Scott Retirement Village in Petone, aged 84. Loved wife of the late Peter, and very cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother of Norah, Kathleen, Mary, Joe, her 7 grandchildren and her 10 great-grandchildren. Loved Aunty of many. Maura will be at her daughter's home. A Rosary is to be held there on Thursday (tonight) at 7.00pm. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Maura in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Britannia Street, Petone, on Friday 27 September, at 11.00am.
May perpetual light shine upon her.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.