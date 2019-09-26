BYRNE, Maura Kathleen:
Maura died on 24 September 2019, after a short illness, at Bob Scott Retirement Village in Petone, aged 84. Loved wife of the late Peter, and very cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother of Norah, Kathleen, Mary, Joe, her 7 grandchildren and her 10 great-grandchildren. Loved Aunty of many. Maura will be at her daughter's home. A Rosary is to be held there on Thursday (tonight) at 7.00pm. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Maura in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Britannia Street, Petone, on Friday 27 September, at 11.00am.
May perpetual light shine upon her.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 26, 2019