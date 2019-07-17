TRUNDLE, Matthew
Freeman (Professor):
Peacefully on Friday 12 July 2019 at Wellington Hospital. Beloved husband of Catherine, devoted father of Christian, cherished son of the late Reginald and Elizabeth, and much loved brother of Lawrence and Abigail. A Memorial Service celebrating Matthew's life will be held in Wellington Methodist Parish, 75 Taranaki Street, Wellington, on Tuesday, 23 July at 1.30pm. Our deepest gratitude to the Haematology Unit at Wellington Hospital for their care of Matthew throughout the past 10 months.
Published in Dominion Post on July 17, 2019